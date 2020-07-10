Apartment List
/
FL
/
apopka
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM

165 Luxury Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
67 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
1348 Golf Point Loop Orange County
1348 Golf Point Loop, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1884 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN APOPKA - Popular floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with a 2 car garage. This home offers a dining room, a family room which opens to the screened porch and a kitchen with an eat-in area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
1240 Villa Ln #145
1240 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
2BD / 2BA - Apopka - This is a beautiful 2 bed/2 bath FURNISHED Condo located in the heart of Errol in Apopka. Updated and lovely! Freshly painted. Carpet throughout living room/bedrooms.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2636 Ponkan Meadow Drive
2636 Ponkan Meadow Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3400 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1247 Lacey Oak Drive
1247 Lacey Oak Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Doe Cove
818 Lake Doe Boulevard
818 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1836 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1627 Rosedowne Way
1627 Rosedowne Way, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Single Family Home at Lake Pleasant Cove in Apopka - Move-in ready, freshly updated, single family home in a quiet neighborhood, Lake Pleasant Cove in Apopka.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Pine Street Orange
1011 Pine Street, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1944 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1011 Pine St Apopka, Fl. 32703 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1011 Pine St Apopka, Fl. 32703; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Doe Cove
610 Lake Doe Boulevard
610 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1302 sqft
Single Family Home in Lake Doe Estates, Apopka - Great location for this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a downstairs bonus room,(no closet) in this home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE
1218 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
1218 Villa Lane #134 ORANGE Available 08/13/20 Apopka 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, $1295.00 - 2/2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
622 Falling Oak Cove
622 Falling Oak Cove, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1815 sqft
Luxury High Ceiling Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Apopka! - Come View This Amazing 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Apopka FL! Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed 2 Full bath home! Ceramic Tile Flooring throughout the entire home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Breckenridge
731 Cavan Drive
731 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2555 sqft
731 Cavan Drive Available 09/01/20 4 BEDS! GATED COMMUNITY! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the beautiful Breckenridge community of Apopka.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1257 Crossfield Drive
1257 Crossfield Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1616 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1219 Acorn Circle
1219 Acorn Circle, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
1219 Acorn Circle Available 07/21/20 Spacious and Well-Kept 4BR/2BA Home Off Apopka Blvd! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has 1,385 square feet and is located in beautiful Apopka, off Apopka Blvd.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
533 Climbing Ivy Ct
533 Climbing Ivy Court, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1753 sqft
533 Climbing Ivy Ct., Great 3/2.5 TH 2 car garage with open floor plan - 533 Climbing Ivy Ct., Great 3/2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
878 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE
878 Ashworth Overlook Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1595 sqft
878 Ashworth Overlook DR., Great 3/2.5 TH, end unit in Overlook at Parkside. The community is gated with pool. All stainless appliances in the unit including washer and dryer. Carpet and tile throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1360 WOODFIELD OAKS DRIVE
1360 Woodfield Oaks Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1498 sqft
Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodfield Oaks. A newer roof was installed and newer AC and many more. The home has a very open floor plan with high ceilings. Split bedroom plan.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
3249 Rolling Hills Lane
3249 Rolling Hills Lane, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2687 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1048 Pavia Dr
1048 Pavia Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1711 sqft
$1790 - New Executive Town Home - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 1 Car Garage | Community Pool | Gated Subdivision Elevate your lifestyle by living in a new 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County
3896 Long Branch Lane, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2502 sqft
4BD/2BA HOME IN APOPKA- ROCK SPRINGS RIDGE - Unique 4 bed/2 bath with 2,500+sq-ft. features den/office plus activity room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1768 Saddleback Ridge Rd
1768 Saddleback Ridge Road, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
1768 Saddleback Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Very well maintained 2br/2ba home conveniently located in the Heart of Apopka near shopping, & major roadways!! - Available August 1, 2020.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
906 Woodcraft Drive
906 Woodcraft Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1987 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

July 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apopka rents declined over the past month

Apopka rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apopka, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apopka fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApopka 3 BedroomsApopka Accessible ApartmentsApopka Apartments under $1,000Apopka Apartments with Balcony
    Apopka Apartments with GarageApopka Apartments with GymApopka Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApopka Apartments with ParkingApopka Apartments with PoolApopka Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Apopka Cheap PlacesApopka Dog Friendly ApartmentsApopka Furnished ApartmentsApopka Luxury PlacesApopka Pet Friendly PlacesApopka Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
    Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
    Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
    Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
    Lake-Sumter State College