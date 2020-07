Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments dog park e-payments golf room green community guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Are you searching for great apartment home living in Apopka, FL? Look no further because Verandahs at Hunt Club Apartment Homes is the number one apartment home community in Apopka, Florida. Just minutes from the Wekiva Springs & Altamonte area, Verandahs at Hunt Club makes it easy to live where you like to work and play. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and walking distance to the Golf Academy of America, Verandahs at Hunt Club is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.