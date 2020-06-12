Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM

128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
67 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1360 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
638 Wekiva Crest Dr.
638 Wekiva Crest Drive, Apopka, FL
Well maintained two story house in Wekiva - Available Now - Fresh and clean property located in beautiful Apopka. Community is accessible to major roads, schools, and businesses. Mature landscaping throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
553 Hiawatha Palm Pl
553 Hiawatha Palm Place, Apopka, FL
Large home in Errol Estate Apopka - Gorgeous home, at Parkside at Errol Estates with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a 3-way split floor plan. The spacious foyer opens into the dining room and living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1348 Golf Point Loop Orange County
1348 Golf Point Loop, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1884 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN APOPKA - Popular floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with a 2 car garage. This home offers a dining room, a family room which opens to the screened porch and a kitchen with an eat-in area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
826 Brookfield Place
826 Brookfield Place, Apopka, FL
Reduce for a quick rental Rock Springs Ridge Executive Home- A MUST SEE !! - Suit for Royalty, Executive Home with exquisite floor Plan offering 3 Masters Bedrooms one on the main floor with so much space you can entertain in your own bedroom with a

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Breckenridge
1 Unit Available
795 Cavan Drive
795 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! SPACIOUS 4B HOME || GATED COMMUNITY|| CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - The Westmorly Reserve is a wonderful 4 bedroom plan that has it all! includes tremendous amounts of extra storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Breckenridge
1 Unit Available
759 Longford Loop
759 Longford Loop, Apopka, FL
4 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with another room minus a closet and a large loft area in the Breckenridge community of Apopka.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3249 Rolling Hills Lane
3249 Rolling Hills Lane, Apopka, FL
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
840 Stone chapel Court
840 Stonechapel Ct, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1513 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
170 Moonbeam Road
170 Moonbeam Road, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1544 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
559 Martin Place Boulevard
559 Martin Place Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1176 sqft
HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get September free.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Lake Doe Cove
1 Unit Available
818 Lake Doe Boulevard
818 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1836 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1556 Margarete Crescent Drive
1556 Margarete Crescent Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1544 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3028 ALESSA LOOP
3028 Alessa Loop, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome now available to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1648 BOULDER CREEK COURT
1648 Boulder Creek Court, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1624 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features high ceilings in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has light, wood cabinets and ample counter space.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
16 S CERVIDAE DRIVE
16 Cervidae Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1350 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom X 2 bathroom home offers an open living room perfect for entertain family and friends.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County
3896 Long Branch Lane, Apopka, FL
4BD/2BA HOME IN APOPKA- ROCK SPRINGS RIDGE - Unique 4 bed/2 bath with 2,500+sq-ft. features den/office plus activity room.
Results within 1 mile of Apopka

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rolling Oaks
1 Unit Available
1548 Silver Fox Circle
1548 Silver Fox Circle, Orange County, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,924 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rolling Oaks
1 Unit Available
1558 Jaguar Circle
1558 Jaguar Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1490 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
990 Berry Leaf Ct.
990 Berry Leaf Court, South Apopka, FL
990 Berry Leaf Ct. Available 06/15/20 Amazing 4/3 in Apopka! - This property will be available mid-June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Countrymen Court
1231 Countrymen Court, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1703 sqft
LIKE NEW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR / 2.5 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE (APOPKA) - This Fabulous two-story, corner unit, Townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen. All tile on 1st floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.

June 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apopka rents increased moderately over the past month

Apopka rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $966 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Apopka, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Apopka.
    • While rents in Apopka fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

