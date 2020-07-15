Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

20 Studio Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
56 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Apopka
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,135
587 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
25 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
6 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$738
500 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Results within 10 miles of Apopka
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
45 Units Available
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,407
663 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,241
878 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Last updated July 13 at 05:23 PM
10 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$875
512 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
24 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,179
632 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 9 at 02:53 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
425 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Last updated May 19 at 10:33 PM
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,198
534 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
26 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
1514 Charlotte Lane
1514 Charlotte Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
Adorable studio cottage behind a house on a dead end street. Water and lawn care included. Washer and dryer provided. Street parking. No pets. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 to set up a viewing. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
1514 1/2 Charlotte Lane
1514 1/2 Charlotte Ln, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
Studio Apartment in College Park - Adorable studio cottage behind a house on a dead end street. Water and lawn care included. Washer and dryer provided. Street parking. No pets. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 to set up a viewing.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2911 Lakeview Drive -
2911 Lakeview Drive, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,495
1152 sqft
Commercial Property in Fantastic Casselberry Location! - If you are looking for a tremendous bang for your buck, look no further. This 1152+/- square foot office space is just waiting for you to move in.

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
112 E WASHINGTON STREET
112 Washington Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
565 sqft
$500 off of your first month's rent! Studio apartment on the 25th floor facing south.

July 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Apopka rents declined over the past month

Apopka rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apopka, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apopka fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

