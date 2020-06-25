All apartments in Apopka
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:12 PM

219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE

219 Morning Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

219 Morning Creek Circle, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you’ll find a small patio and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, lots of open living space, vaulted ceilings, and natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, . Make this your home and apply today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE have any available units?
219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE have?
Some of 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 MORNING CREEK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
