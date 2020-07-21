All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1248 E Cleveland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1248 E Cleveland Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

1248 E Cleveland Avenue

1248 E Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1248 E Cleveland Street, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,213 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5203518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 E Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
1248 E Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 E Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 1248 E Cleveland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 E Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1248 E Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 E Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 E Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1248 E Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1248 E Cleveland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1248 E Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 E Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 E Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1248 E Cleveland Avenue has a pool.
Does 1248 E Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1248 E Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 E Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 E Cleveland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 Bedroom ApartmentsApopka 2 Bedroom Apartments
Apopka Apartments with BalconiesApopka Apartments with Gyms
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College