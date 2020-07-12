/
southwest employment area
1205 Apartments for rent in Southwest Employment Area, Washington, DC
555
555 E Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,980
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,074
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1045 sqft
Southwest DC is calling you home. Offering 194 brand new apartments within walking distance of the National Mall, The Wharf, and L'Enfant Plaza, 555 provides convenient access to the best of the city.
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1349 sqft
Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, one of the nation's premier firms, 1331 represents a new benchmark in residential communities.
350 G ST SW #N316
350 G St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is Tenant occupied. This unit has 1 CAR GARAGE COVERED PARKING SPACE!!! 24 Hour Concierge and Security.
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,760
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1085 sqft
A front-row seat to the Ballpark District, West Half is hitting urban living out of the park.West Half marks a shift in the very fabric of D.C. living. At the heart of the dynamic Ballpark District, it's right where the action is.
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1068 sqft
1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park.
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1079 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,985
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1033 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,114
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,848
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,808
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,083
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,761
1143 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,840
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,952
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1158 sqft
Situated near Gallery Place and the Chinatown Metro Station. Hardwood floors, modern kitchens and walk-in closets await. On-site gym, library, and retail shopping. Rooftop terrace with barbecue area.
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,823
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,233
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,712
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,105
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,007
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
The Bixby
601 L St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,740
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
938 sqft
Just minutes away from Capitol Hill and the Capitol Riverfront. Apartment building features gorgeous roof deck and outdoor areas for entertaining. Spacious, light-filled layouts with designer kitchens and premium wood-plank flooring.
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,411
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1192 sqft
Modern apartments with cutting-edge amenities. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, impressive balcony views and in-unit laundry. Building offers 24-hour concierge, lobby, clubhouse and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,830
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,070
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1184 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
Arris
1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,081
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,212
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1119 sqft
Great location in the Navy Yard with perfect waterfront views. Apartments have huge windows and high ceilings with wide-plank flooring throughout. Hotel-like concierge services and 24-hour doorman.
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1180 sqft
Destination address located only blocks from city landmarks. Interior features sunroom, stunning views and eat-in kitchen. A wide range of on-site amenities available, including rooftop lounge, recreational and sports facilities, and planned social activities.
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,797
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
