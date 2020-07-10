All apartments in Washington
Find more places like English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B.
English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B

715 G Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Capitol Hill
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

715 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 06/15/20 Open House Cap Hill - Sun June 7th 12:30 to 1:30pm - Property Id: 287917

Great 1 Bedroom English Basement on Capitol Hill. Downstairs Unit. Near Union Station metro, 1 Block to H Street and less than a 5 minute walk to Giant, New Wholefoods, and CVS! Easy Street Parking, but you don't need a car! Own Washer and dryer, lockable storage space, outdoor space. This has all you need.

OPEN HOUSE Sunday JUNE 7th 12:30pm to 1:30pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287917
Property Id 287917

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B have any available units?
English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B have?
Some of English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B currently offering any rent specials?
English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B pet-friendly?
No, English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B offer parking?
No, English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B does not offer parking.
Does English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B have a pool?
No, English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B does not have a pool.
Does English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B have accessible units?
No, English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B does not have accessible units.
Does English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B has units with dishwashers.

