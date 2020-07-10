English Basement 1 bedroom 715 G St NE B

Amenities
Unit B Available 06/15/20 Open House Cap Hill - Sun June 7th 12:30 to 1:30pm - Property Id: 287917
Great 1 Bedroom English Basement on Capitol Hill. Downstairs Unit. Near Union Station metro, 1 Block to H Street and less than a 5 minute walk to Giant, New Wholefoods, and CVS! Easy Street Parking, but you don't need a car! Own Washer and dryer, lockable storage space, outdoor space. This has all you need.
OPEN HOUSE Sunday JUNE 7th 12:30pm to 1:30pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287917
Property Id 287917
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5808142)