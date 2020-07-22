185 Apartments for rent in Temple Hills, MD with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
$
27 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,050
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Hills
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
112 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,598
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,974
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,067
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
9 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1227 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
131 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,650
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1076 sqft
Make Buzzard Piont your own at Watermark, the neighborhoods newest living experience with luxe apartment residences, signature amenities, and the waterfront at its doorstep.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
765 sqft
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
9 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,879
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
2 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1072 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Results within 10 miles of Temple Hills
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,925
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1035 sqft
The Park Crest is a 1922 building that offers patios, granite counters, hardwood floors, balconies, on-site laundry and a sought-after location in the historic Kalorama neighborhood, near Connecticut Avenue and Dupont Circle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
18 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
964 sqft
M Street Towers is walking distance from four area metro stations. The newly renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit dishwashers and all utilities included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
9 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,395
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
592 sqft
Close to two parks and the Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library. Renovated units with sweeping city views, granite counters, appliances and hardwood flooring. Community gym and courtyard. Nonsmoking facility.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
5 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Preston
1743 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated historic property with hardwood floors, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Located one block from Dupont Circle. Free internet access and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
36 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Drake
1355 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
1 Bedroom
$2,125
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
Drake features efficient, luxurious apartments at more accessible rental prices than many other parts of the neighborhood. Close to downtown DC, these units offer dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
12 Units Available
U-Street
The Harper
1919 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,025
1 Bedroom
$2,075
377 sqft
Fantastic location between T and U streets in the heart of Washington. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. All utilities included. Community features parking garage, coffee bar and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
6 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Regent
1640 16th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
843 sqft
Step up to luxury in Dupont Circle. These units offer the finest in luxury amenities and location. Apartments have lots of light and hardwood flooring. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
5 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,600
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
770 sqft
Luxury art-deco apartments with elegant wood cabinetry, maple hardwood floors, granite countertops and stunning 7-foot windows. Ideal location central to endless shopping, dining and entertainment options as well as Stead Park and Logan Circle.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
6 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,925
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,899
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1055 sqft
Located within walking distance to Dupont Circle. Units come with patio/balcony and 24-hour gym and laundry services. These recently renovated units have hardwood floors, dishwasher, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
12 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,841
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
910 sqft
Modern residences with upscale features and appliances, including modern wood flooring, European-style frameless cabinetry, spacious walk-in closets, and giant private balconies. Complex features bike storage, an on-site concierge, and rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
25 Units Available
Del Ray
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
City Guide for Temple Hills, MD

If you end up living in Temple Hills, you'll following the footsteps of some pretty famous former residents! People who once lived in town include columnist Mark Davis, fighter Mike Easton, actor Peter Bergman, baseball player William T. Randall, and football player Julian Peterson.

Temple Hills is a small city in Maryland, but it's also a commuter suburb of Washington D.C. Most people that live here commute into and out of the capital city for work and play. The city was started by Edward Temple, who lived here in the 1860s. Today, the community is a suburban community with tree-lined streets and lots of rental homes, so it's not hard to find apartments here. If you're looking for a quiet suburb of D.C., you might want to consider Temple Hills. Not only does it have great housing, but it also has fun entertainment and amenities, so there's plenty to do when you're bored at home and not in the mood to commute to the nearby big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Temple Hills, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Temple Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Temple Hills apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

