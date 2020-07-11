230 Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD with move-in specials
1 of 9
1 of 34
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 60
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 46
1 of 28
1 of 18
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 32
1 of 27
1 of 50
1 of 5
1 of 35
1 of 23
1 of 24
"I'm just working for a living singing with my friends / As I cast my dreams to the wind, / Maryland, I'm coming home." (- Vonda Shepard)
Hyattsville is a city in Prince George’s County, Maryland with a population of 17,557. It was named for the founder, Christopher Clark Hyatt, and it provides access to Washington via the West Hyattsville and Prince George Plaza metro stations as well as the MARC commuter rail. The accessibility makes this a popular settling spot for people who work in the capital. It has a beautiful historic district with lots of old Victorian homes and is just a quick ride into both D.C. and Baltimore. It also attracts a high gay and lesbian population.
Having trouble with Craigslist Hyattsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hyattsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Hyattsville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.