230 Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
990 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
59 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,664
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
22 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
Results within 1 mile of Hyattsville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Results within 5 miles of Hyattsville
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,829
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
28 Units Available
U-Street
The Ellington
1301 U St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,179
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
990 sqft
Across the street from U Street Metro station, and close to Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan. Select apartments feature private terraces with Washington Monument views. Amenities include landscaped rooftop terrace and high-tech party room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
89 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
29 Units Available
U-Street
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,788
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,277
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,442
1096 sqft
Contemporary design with every convenience, featuring high-end finishes and European wide-plank flooring. Spacious layout with ample storage. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace and yoga studio. Located in a vibrant new community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
17 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
26 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,336
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,009
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,754
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,253
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,722
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
2M Street
2 M Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,665
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2M is located in NoMa, one of DC's emerging downtown neighborhoods, and is just 12 blocks from the Capitol. This mixed-income building offers both market rate and affordable housing options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
55 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,859
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,992
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
81 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,234
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Hyattsville, MD

"I'm just working for a living singing with my friends / As I cast my dreams to the wind, / Maryland, I'm coming home." (- Vonda Shepard)

Hyattsville is a city in Prince George’s County, Maryland with a population of 17,557. It was named for the founder, Christopher Clark Hyatt, and it provides access to Washington via the West Hyattsville and Prince George Plaza metro stations as well as the MARC commuter rail. The accessibility makes this a popular settling spot for people who work in the capital. It has a beautiful historic district with lots of old Victorian homes and is just a quick ride into both D.C. and Baltimore. It also attracts a high gay and lesbian population.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hyattsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Hyattsville, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hyattsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hyattsville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

