242 Apartments for rent in Chevy Chase, MD with move-in specials

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
30 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,797
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
56 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,721
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,656
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
5 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border. Choose from pet-friendly townhouse layouts that feature oversized closets, in-home washer and dryers or private outdoor spaces.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
6 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,193
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,271
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
19 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,738
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
45 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
12 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,092
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,848
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
9 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,765
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,144
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,890
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,801
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,489
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,059
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1091 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
92 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,524
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
37 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,585
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1013 sqft
Located in a historic area with Art Deco styling. Walk to restaurants, taverns and shopping. Cable-ready units with hardwood floors, blinds, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
17 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
18 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
81 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,234
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chevy Chase, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chevy Chase apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chevy Chase apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

