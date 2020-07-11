205 Apartments for rent in Suitland, MD with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
4 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1072 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Results within 1 mile of Suitland
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Results within 5 miles of Suitland
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,829
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
76 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,797
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
16 Units Available
Navy Yard
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
23 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,813
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
25 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,070
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1184 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
64 Units Available
Navy Yard
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,461
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1220 sqft
At F1RST Residences, where you live is nothing short of incredible.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Anacostia
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for renovated apartments in Anacostia, start your search at Washington View. Visit Washington View and you will find richly landscaped grounds surrounded by estate fencing, only made better by the beautiful apartments inside.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
Navy Yard
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,760
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1068 sqft
1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
2M Street
2 M Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,665
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2M is located in NoMa, one of DC's emerging downtown neighborhoods, and is just 12 blocks from the Capitol. This mixed-income building offers both market rate and affordable housing options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
55 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,859
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,992
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
37 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,073
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
37 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,820
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
19 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,757
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1229 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments put residents right across from the National Mall and several other D.C. attractions. Newseum Residences feature large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and access to an on-site sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
The Bixby
601 L St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,740
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
938 sqft
Just minutes away from Capitol Hill and the Capitol Riverfront. Apartment building features gorgeous roof deck and outdoor areas for entertaining. Spacious, light-filled layouts with designer kitchens and premium wood-plank flooring.
City Guide for Suitland, MD

The population data for Suitland, Maryland must be precise all the time. Why? Because Suitland has been the home of the United States Census Bureau since 1942.

Every year, the Census Bureau gathers information from people all over the country. Where do those questionnaires go? What becomes of those answers? This information is gathered and maintained in historic Suitland, where bureau employees work to ensure everyone is accounted for. The Census Bureau moved from its original location in Washington, D.C., during World War II. And it has remained there ever since.

Having trouble with Craigslist Suitland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Suitland, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Suitland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Suitland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

