All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 908 25th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
908 25th St NW
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

908 25th St NW

908 25th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

908 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/07/19 Convenience is everything and this one can't be beat! Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome located walking distance to Georgetown, GW University, GW hospital, The Kennedy Center, the Foggy Bottom Metro stop and so much more!!!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2.5 bathrooms
- Open concept downstairs
- Wood burning fireplace in living room
- Two good size bedrooms on second floor
- Master bedroom has ensuite
- W/D in home
- Central AC
- Fenced backyard
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Pet friendly with $250 deposit and $50 pet rent
- Street parking

AVAILABLE AUGUST 7TH

HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

(RLNE4970936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 25th St NW have any available units?
908 25th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 25th St NW have?
Some of 908 25th St NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 25th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
908 25th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 25th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 25th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 908 25th St NW offer parking?
No, 908 25th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 908 25th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 25th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 25th St NW have a pool?
No, 908 25th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 908 25th St NW have accessible units?
No, 908 25th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 908 25th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 25th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University