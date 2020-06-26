908 25th St NW

Amenities
Available 08/07/19 Convenience is everything and this one can't be beat! Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome located walking distance to Georgetown, GW University, GW hospital, The Kennedy Center, the Foggy Bottom Metro stop and so much more!!!
Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2.5 bathrooms
- Open concept downstairs
- Wood burning fireplace in living room
- Two good size bedrooms on second floor
- Master bedroom has ensuite
- W/D in home
- Central AC
- Fenced backyard
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Pet friendly with $250 deposit and $50 pet rent
- Street parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 7TH
HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
(RLNE4970936)