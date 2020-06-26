908 25th St NW

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Available 08/07/19 Convenience is everything and this one can't be beat! Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome located walking distance to Georgetown, GW University, GW hospital, The Kennedy Center, the Foggy Bottom Metro stop and so much more!!!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2.5 bathrooms

- Open concept downstairs

- Wood burning fireplace in living room

- Two good size bedrooms on second floor

- Master bedroom has ensuite

- W/D in home

- Central AC

- Fenced backyard

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Pet friendly with $250 deposit and $50 pet rent

- Street parking



AVAILABLE AUGUST 7TH



HOME WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



(RLNE4970936)