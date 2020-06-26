Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils

821 8th St NE Unit A Available 08/01/19 Luxury Living Off H Street - utilities included! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rowhome is ready for you to call home! This property is perfect for entertaining, with large living, and dining, kitchen areas flooded with natural light and great outdoor space. Create a culinary masterpiece in the chef's kitchen featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, double-door refrigerator, and gas range oven. A large kitchen island and built-in side desk area have abundant versatile space and plenty of storage! Head out the back door to find a nice sized fenced in back yard with garage door access and room for two cars!



Don't miss the half bathroom as you head upstairs. Check out the sizeable master bedroom suite with arched doorway and airy ceilings. Two other light-filled bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the home on this level. The warm wood floors and original trim throughout create that homey feel you've been looking for!



Just walk up one block to be in the heart of H Street, this home is perfectly located to access all DC has to offer and beyond and commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods which only a block away for all your grocery needs or pop to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground can become your new local hangouts.



A security deposit of one month rent due upon signing the lease. All essential utilities (water, electric and gas) included! Pets welcome! Smoke-free home!



(RLNE4944711)