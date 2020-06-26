All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

821 8th St NE Unit A

821 8th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

821 8th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
821 8th St NE Unit A Available 08/01/19 Luxury Living Off H Street - utilities included! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rowhome is ready for you to call home! This property is perfect for entertaining, with large living, and dining, kitchen areas flooded with natural light and great outdoor space. Create a culinary masterpiece in the chef's kitchen featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, double-door refrigerator, and gas range oven. A large kitchen island and built-in side desk area have abundant versatile space and plenty of storage! Head out the back door to find a nice sized fenced in back yard with garage door access and room for two cars!

Don't miss the half bathroom as you head upstairs. Check out the sizeable master bedroom suite with arched doorway and airy ceilings. Two other light-filled bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the home on this level. The warm wood floors and original trim throughout create that homey feel you've been looking for!

Just walk up one block to be in the heart of H Street, this home is perfectly located to access all DC has to offer and beyond and commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods which only a block away for all your grocery needs or pop to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground can become your new local hangouts.

A security deposit of one month rent due upon signing the lease. All essential utilities (water, electric and gas) included! Pets welcome! Smoke-free home!

(RLNE4944711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 8th St NE Unit A have any available units?
821 8th St NE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 8th St NE Unit A have?
Some of 821 8th St NE Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 8th St NE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
821 8th St NE Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 8th St NE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 8th St NE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 821 8th St NE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 821 8th St NE Unit A offers parking.
Does 821 8th St NE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 8th St NE Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 8th St NE Unit A have a pool?
No, 821 8th St NE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 821 8th St NE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 821 8th St NE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 821 8th St NE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 8th St NE Unit A has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

