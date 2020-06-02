All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

804 A Street NE

804 A Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

804 A Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Capitol Hill Rowhome w/ Private Roof Deck! Pets welcome! - This stunning and one-of-kind rowhome in Capitol Hill is not to be missed! Gleaming hardwood floors and lovely stained glass greet you as you enter the home. Step into the main open living area with a gorgeous decorative fireplace, huge windows, and a dining area. Pass the convenient half bath as you enter the charming kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and custom-built open shelving. Heading out the back door youll find an adorable private patio.

The upstairs features two unique, spacious, and charming bedrooms plus a bonus sizeable back den. Exposed brick, built-in shelving, lots of light, and the hardwood flooring all add to this lovely home. The amazing private rooftop deck is brand new and the perfect place to unwind at the end of the day or to entertain! The spacious basement provides plenty of storage and a laundry area.

This property is located just an 11-minute walk from Eastern Market and within walking distance of multiple grocery stores, you will have everything at your fingertips. Try dinner at nearby Acqua Al 2 or Kenny's BBQ. Head down 8th Street to Barracks Row where shopping and dining options are endless. A short walk to the Eastern Market Metro will get you anywhere in the city!

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric, gas and a flat fee of $50/ month per tenant for water. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5162080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 A Street NE have any available units?
804 A Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 A Street NE have?
Some of 804 A Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 A Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
804 A Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 A Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 A Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 804 A Street NE offer parking?
No, 804 A Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 804 A Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 A Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 A Street NE have a pool?
No, 804 A Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 804 A Street NE have accessible units?
No, 804 A Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 804 A Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 A Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
