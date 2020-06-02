804 A Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Gorgeous Capitol Hill Rowhome w/ Private Roof Deck! Pets welcome! - This stunning and one-of-kind rowhome in Capitol Hill is not to be missed! Gleaming hardwood floors and lovely stained glass greet you as you enter the home. Step into the main open living area with a gorgeous decorative fireplace, huge windows, and a dining area. Pass the convenient half bath as you enter the charming kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and custom-built open shelving. Heading out the back door youll find an adorable private patio.



The upstairs features two unique, spacious, and charming bedrooms plus a bonus sizeable back den. Exposed brick, built-in shelving, lots of light, and the hardwood flooring all add to this lovely home. The amazing private rooftop deck is brand new and the perfect place to unwind at the end of the day or to entertain! The spacious basement provides plenty of storage and a laundry area.



This property is located just an 11-minute walk from Eastern Market and within walking distance of multiple grocery stores, you will have everything at your fingertips. Try dinner at nearby Acqua Al 2 or Kenny's BBQ. Head down 8th Street to Barracks Row where shopping and dining options are endless. A short walk to the Eastern Market Metro will get you anywhere in the city!



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric, gas and a flat fee of $50/ month per tenant for water. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5162080)