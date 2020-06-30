All apartments in Washington
727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A
727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A

727 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

727 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Incredible 2BR/1.5BA apartment just off H Street! Unit features: updated kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful countertops and custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, fireplace, a nice balcony. Washer/Dryer in unit. Pets are on case by case basis.
Unbeatable location minutes from NOMA and Union Station (Red Line) Metro stops, couple blocks away from supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, Gallaudet University, Capitol Bike Share, and Union Market!
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A have any available units?
727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A have?
Some of 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A offer parking?
No, 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A have a pool?
No, 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A has units with dishwashers.

