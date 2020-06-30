727 12th Street Northeast, Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Incredible 2BR/1.5BA apartment just off H Street! Unit features: updated kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful countertops and custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, fireplace, a nice balcony. Washer/Dryer in unit. Pets are on case by case basis.

Unbeatable location minutes from NOMA and Union Station (Red Line) Metro stops, couple blocks away from supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, Gallaudet University, Capitol Bike Share, and Union Market!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.