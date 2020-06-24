All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 716 L STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
716 L STREET NE
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

716 L STREET NE

716 L Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

716 L Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Stylish two-level 3BR/2.5BA rental in Cap Hill! This recently renovated unit features clean, modern touches, solid plank wood floors, and an open floor plan. You'll love the spacious living room with fireplace and beautifully updated kitchen featuring high-end appliances, gas cooking, and ample cabinet space. The main level of the home also has a dining area with access to the back patio and stylish powder room. Upstairs, you'll find the truly amazing master bedroom suite. The spacious master bedroom has beautiful natural light, sitting area and a spa-like en-suite bathroom with a double vanity and glass shower. There's an additional two bedrooms on the upper level and another full bathroom. One of the many highlights of this home is the outdoor space - sit back & relax from your private rooftop deck and balcony! There's also secure off-street PARKING for TWO cars. You're only steps away from Union Market, the H Street Corridor & Metro! Walk Score: 94.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 L STREET NE have any available units?
716 L STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 L STREET NE have?
Some of 716 L STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 L STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
716 L STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 L STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 716 L STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 716 L STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 716 L STREET NE offers parking.
Does 716 L STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 L STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 L STREET NE have a pool?
No, 716 L STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 716 L STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 716 L STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 L STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 L STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University