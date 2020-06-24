716 L STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Stylish two-level 3BR/2.5BA rental in Cap Hill! This recently renovated unit features clean, modern touches, solid plank wood floors, and an open floor plan. You'll love the spacious living room with fireplace and beautifully updated kitchen featuring high-end appliances, gas cooking, and ample cabinet space. The main level of the home also has a dining area with access to the back patio and stylish powder room. Upstairs, you'll find the truly amazing master bedroom suite. The spacious master bedroom has beautiful natural light, sitting area and a spa-like en-suite bathroom with a double vanity and glass shower. There's an additional two bedrooms on the upper level and another full bathroom. One of the many highlights of this home is the outdoor space - sit back & relax from your private rooftop deck and balcony! There's also secure off-street PARKING for TWO cars. You're only steps away from Union Market, the H Street Corridor & Metro! Walk Score: 94.