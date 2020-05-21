All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 715 K St NE Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
715 K St NE Unit 2
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

715 K St NE Unit 2

715 K Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

715 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Stunning Brand New Two Bedroom Off H Street w/ Private Roofdeck + Parking! - This stunning, brand new 2 bed/2.5 bath condo with exquisite finishes provides over 1,559 sqft of custom living space and spans over three levels. Step into a foyer and follow the steps up and arrive to an enormous open living, dining, kitchen area with beautiful oak wood floors, recessed lighting, huge custom windows, and grand marble island. In the heart of this space is the designer kitchen complete with double-height cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances, including Wolf gas range - the perfect space for cooking and entertaining! Also on the first floor is a convenient half bath.

Upstairs is the master bedroom suite, that features another gorgeous bathroom with a walk-in shower and double sinks. This bedroom also has a walk-in closet and large windows. The other spacious bedroom shares an equally luxurious second bathroom. Head up another flight of steps to a huge, fabulous wood roof deck with incredible city views! There is also one secure off-street parking space included.

Nestled just north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the CrossFit and Orange Theory nearby, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and Red Rocks are only a short walk away. DC staples such as Union Market and Maketto are easily accessible or pop down Florida Ave to grab a coffee at Shopkeepers in the morning. For groceries, youll be able to choose between Trader Joe's at Union Row, and the Giant and Whole Foods on H Street which are also convenient options! There is also a Farmers Market a short walk away on Saturdays! Plenty of transport options abound, hop on the DC streetcar down H St to Union Station or jump on the bus with many bus lines running nearby.

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5452529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 K St NE Unit 2 have any available units?
715 K St NE Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 K St NE Unit 2 have?
Some of 715 K St NE Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 K St NE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
715 K St NE Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 K St NE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 K St NE Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 715 K St NE Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 715 K St NE Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 715 K St NE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 K St NE Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 K St NE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 715 K St NE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 715 K St NE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 715 K St NE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 K St NE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 K St NE Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University