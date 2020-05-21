715 K St NE Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Stunning Brand New Two Bedroom Off H Street w/ Private Roofdeck + Parking! - This stunning, brand new 2 bed/2.5 bath condo with exquisite finishes provides over 1,559 sqft of custom living space and spans over three levels. Step into a foyer and follow the steps up and arrive to an enormous open living, dining, kitchen area with beautiful oak wood floors, recessed lighting, huge custom windows, and grand marble island. In the heart of this space is the designer kitchen complete with double-height cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances, including Wolf gas range - the perfect space for cooking and entertaining! Also on the first floor is a convenient half bath.



Upstairs is the master bedroom suite, that features another gorgeous bathroom with a walk-in shower and double sinks. This bedroom also has a walk-in closet and large windows. The other spacious bedroom shares an equally luxurious second bathroom. Head up another flight of steps to a huge, fabulous wood roof deck with incredible city views! There is also one secure off-street parking space included.



Nestled just north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the CrossFit and Orange Theory nearby, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and Red Rocks are only a short walk away. DC staples such as Union Market and Maketto are easily accessible or pop down Florida Ave to grab a coffee at Shopkeepers in the morning. For groceries, youll be able to choose between Trader Joe's at Union Row, and the Giant and Whole Foods on H Street which are also convenient options! There is also a Farmers Market a short walk away on Saturdays! Plenty of transport options abound, hop on the DC streetcar down H St to Union Station or jump on the bus with many bus lines running nearby.



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5452529)