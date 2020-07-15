All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

649 C St SE Unit 104

649 C Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

649 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

649 C St SE Unit 104 Available 08/06/20 Elegant in Eastern Market! Parking + Private Outdoor Space Included! - This recently renovated 700+ sqft. condo in Eastern Market is big and bright! The spacious living area opens out onto a private patio, making this unit ideal for indoor/outdoor living. The beautifully updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances (including a gas range), granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and plenty of cabinet space. A countertop cutout creates a small breakfast bar. Lovely dark hardwood flooring leads you into the bedroom, which features another private outdoor space and a walk-in closet. This light-filled bedroom is the perfect haven! Rounding out the unit is a large bathroom with a modern glass-enclosed shower. There is also an in-unit washer/dryer. One parking space is included with this unit!

Perfectly situated, this condo provides you access to an abundance of restaurants, bars, and entertainment. A local favorite, Eastern Market offers fresh produce, local vendors, and seasonal events every day except for Mondays. Also, vendors set up an open-air market on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday! Barracks Row is just a few blocks away and offers a large strip of restaurants and bars such as Rose's Luxury, Cava, Ted's Bulletin, and Matchbox. We, the Pizza, from celebrity chef Spike Mendelson, is just around the corner and the historic H Street corridor is easily accessible from the property. Lucky for you, the Eastern Market Metro Station is only one block away, along with several bus stops around the corner. Don't miss out on this unsurpassable location!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Tenant responsible for building's $350 move-in fee. Basic Comcast cable is provided for free by the building and DC Access will provide internet at a 50% discount. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4164471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

