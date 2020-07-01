610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9

Amenities
About the Condo:
Lots of natural light in this beautifully renovated condo (2BR/2BA), over 1,300 SF of space! Enjoy hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel high-end appliances, a spacious floor plan with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, & YES outdoor space :) Condo does include a massive 600sf private roof deck!
Terms of Lease:
Length: 12+ month lease
Rent: $3,550.00.
Utilities: Electric separate
Parking: One space included
Security Deposit: One months rent
Pets: Pets allowed on case-by-case basis, will include $50/per month pet fee and $500 deposit.
Neighborhood:
Park View is full of new development and an up-and-coming chic restaurant scene! With a walk score of 93/100, You are just seconds from a variety of wonderful shops, grocery stores, bike trails and parks as well.
Two blocks to Midland Beer Garden and Call Your Mother Cafe, four blocks to Colony Club Cafe, just 7 blocks from Wonderland Ball Room, Room 11 and Red Rocks Pizza.
Groceries: You are just 0.2-0.4mi from Rock Creek market, Safeway, Giant and Daily 7.
Transit:
610 Newton Place Northwest is a seven minute walk from the Green Metrorail Green Line and the Yellow Metrorail Yellow Line at the GA Ave/Petworth Metro stop. With a block you have 7 different bus lines (60, 63, 64, 70, 62, 70 and H8), 10+ Zipcar Locations, 10+ Bikeshare Locations!
Please reach out to the email below to schedule a tour! In the subject line give me the property address & your name, in the body please tell me a little bit about yourself and when you were hoping to move :)
Thanks!