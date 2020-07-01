All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9

610 Newton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

610 Newton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
About the Condo:
Lots of natural light in this beautifully renovated condo (2BR/2BA), over 1,300 SF of space! Enjoy hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel high-end appliances, a spacious floor plan with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, & YES outdoor space :) Condo does include a massive 600sf private roof deck!

Terms of Lease:
Length: 12+ month lease
Rent: $3,550.00.
Utilities: Electric separate
Parking: One space included
Security Deposit: One months rent
Pets: Pets allowed on case-by-case basis, will include $50/per month pet fee and $500 deposit.

Neighborhood:
Park View is full of new development and an up-and-coming chic restaurant scene! With a walk score of 93/100, You are just seconds from a variety of wonderful shops, grocery stores, bike trails and parks as well.

Two blocks to Midland Beer Garden and Call Your Mother Cafe, four blocks to Colony Club Cafe, just 7 blocks from Wonderland Ball Room, Room 11 and Red Rocks Pizza.

Groceries: You are just 0.2-0.4mi from Rock Creek market, Safeway, Giant and Daily 7.

Transit:
610 Newton Place Northwest is a seven minute walk from the Green Metrorail Green Line and the Yellow Metrorail Yellow Line at the GA Ave/Petworth Metro stop. With a block you have 7 different bus lines (60, 63, 64, 70, 62, 70 and H8), 10+ Zipcar Locations, 10+ Bikeshare Locations!

Please reach out to the email below to schedule a tour! In the subject line give me the property address & your name, in the body please tell me a little bit about yourself and when you were hoping to move :)

Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 have any available units?
610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 have?
Some of 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 is pet friendly.
Does 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 offers parking.
Does 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 have a pool?
No, 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 does not have a pool.
Does 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Newton Place Northwest, Unit 9 has units with dishwashers.

