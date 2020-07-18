All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

607 G STREET SE

607 G Street Southeast · (301) 340-8700
Location

607 G Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1755 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 level brick front rowhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Hardwood floors on main and upper bedroom level. Very spacious kitchen with back door access to backyard! Finished basement with rec room and laundry area. $40 Application fee per adult, a copy of photo ID/driver's license, and 1 month's pay stubs are required for each tenant needed to apply. Owner requires good credit and good rental history. Pets are not allowed. Available July 1st move in! Great location in the heart of the city! Only minutes to Capitol Hill/Eastern Market Metro Station, the Navy Yard, the U.S Capitol, and Union Station! Just blocks away from the I695/I395 highway and a 10-minute drive to National Reagan Airport/Pentagon City Mall/Crystal City shops! Close to grocery stores, restaurants, bars, shopping stores, libraries, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 G STREET SE have any available units?
607 G STREET SE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 G STREET SE have?
Some of 607 G STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 G STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
607 G STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 G STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 607 G STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 607 G STREET SE offer parking?
No, 607 G STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 607 G STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 G STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 G STREET SE have a pool?
No, 607 G STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 607 G STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 607 G STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 607 G STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 G STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
