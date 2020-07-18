607 G STREET SE

Amenities

Spacious 3 level brick front rowhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Hardwood floors on main and upper bedroom level. Very spacious kitchen with back door access to backyard! Finished basement with rec room and laundry area. $40 Application fee per adult, a copy of photo ID/driver's license, and 1 month's pay stubs are required for each tenant needed to apply. Owner requires good credit and good rental history. Pets are not allowed. Available July 1st move in! Great location in the heart of the city! Only minutes to Capitol Hill/Eastern Market Metro Station, the Navy Yard, the U.S Capitol, and Union Station! Just blocks away from the I695/I395 highway and a 10-minute drive to National Reagan Airport/Pentagon City Mall/Crystal City shops! Close to grocery stores, restaurants, bars, shopping stores, libraries, and much more.