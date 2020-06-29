All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW

5731 Potomac Avenue Northwest · (202) 333-1540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5731 Potomac Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3120 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a wonderful house in Palisades is on a quiet street with a view of the Potomac ! Welcoming & lovely front porch and private back porch, beautiful maple floors throughout, living room with wood burning fireplace, a separate dining room & den or 4th BR w/ full bath on main. The large table space kitchen overlooks the backyard. Upstairs are three bed rooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has a full bath, balcony and a walk in closet. The yard is wonderful and the perfect size. Pets allowed case by case. Available late July/early August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW have any available units?
5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW have?
Some of 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
