5731 POTOMAC AVENUE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

This is a wonderful house in Palisades is on a quiet street with a view of the Potomac ! Welcoming & lovely front porch and private back porch, beautiful maple floors throughout, living room with wood burning fireplace, a separate dining room & den or 4th BR w/ full bath on main. The large table space kitchen overlooks the backyard. Upstairs are three bed rooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has a full bath, balcony and a walk in closet. The yard is wonderful and the perfect size. Pets allowed case by case. Available late July/early August.