520 E St NE Unit 14

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Light & Bright 1Bd Condo w/ Huge Private Patio -Walk to Capitol Hill and Union Station! - Renters Warehouse DC and Regina Jones are proud to present this renovated condo with much charm - light and bright throughout. This one level condo, located on the ground level, with two-way entrance and features new hardwood floors, new windows in every room and ceiling fans. The bathroom shower has glossy beige tiles and matching floor pattern. The bedroom showcases two reach-in closets and is a step up from the main level. The kitchen features self-closing drawers, a filterless brand new all in one washer/dryer, beautiful cabinetry and great appliances. The dining area leads out to a very spacious private patio with garden spot, shed and a chiminea fire pit. The patio has an exit to 6th St NE. Walk to Union Station, H Street Corridor, Union Market, and Capitol Hill. V2 metro bus route and DC Circulator Union Station-Navy Yard. Sorry, no pets. $45 non-refundable App Fee $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge. Equal Housing Opportunity. For showing contact Regina at 703.855.1954.



(RLNE5110979)