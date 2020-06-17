All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 520 E St NE Unit 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
520 E St NE Unit 14
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

520 E St NE Unit 14

520 E Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

520 E Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Light & Bright 1Bd Condo w/ Huge Private Patio -Walk to Capitol Hill and Union Station! - Renters Warehouse DC and Regina Jones are proud to present this renovated condo with much charm - light and bright throughout. This one level condo, located on the ground level, with two-way entrance and features new hardwood floors, new windows in every room and ceiling fans. The bathroom shower has glossy beige tiles and matching floor pattern. The bedroom showcases two reach-in closets and is a step up from the main level. The kitchen features self-closing drawers, a filterless brand new all in one washer/dryer, beautiful cabinetry and great appliances. The dining area leads out to a very spacious private patio with garden spot, shed and a chiminea fire pit. The patio has an exit to 6th St NE. Walk to Union Station, H Street Corridor, Union Market, and Capitol Hill. V2 metro bus route and DC Circulator Union Station-Navy Yard. Sorry, no pets. $45 non-refundable App Fee $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge. Equal Housing Opportunity. For showing contact Regina at 703.855.1954.

(RLNE5110979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E St NE Unit 14 have any available units?
520 E St NE Unit 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 E St NE Unit 14 have?
Some of 520 E St NE Unit 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 E St NE Unit 14 currently offering any rent specials?
520 E St NE Unit 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E St NE Unit 14 pet-friendly?
No, 520 E St NE Unit 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 520 E St NE Unit 14 offer parking?
No, 520 E St NE Unit 14 does not offer parking.
Does 520 E St NE Unit 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 E St NE Unit 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E St NE Unit 14 have a pool?
No, 520 E St NE Unit 14 does not have a pool.
Does 520 E St NE Unit 14 have accessible units?
No, 520 E St NE Unit 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E St NE Unit 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 E St NE Unit 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University