519 Rittenhouse St NW
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:44 PM

519 Rittenhouse St NW

519 Rittenhouse Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

519 Rittenhouse Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Totally renovated energy-efficient semi-detached Colonial home in desirable Northwest DC neighborhood. 3-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with finished basement and bonus office and media rooms and decorative fire place (not functional.) Lots of separation between all of the bedrooms, no shared bedroom walls. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Basement floor carpet in the photos replaced with ceramic tile. Main level great room layout. Gourmet designer kitchen with 42 inch Cherry cabinets w/ front and back doors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Central air-conditioning (AC) and heat. Laundry room with washer and dryer (WD). Custom cherry window treatment on main floor. Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout. Row house.

Large front brick porch. Wood patio and concrete driveway in the rear. Off-street parking

Distance to Local Amenities: 15 min walk to Takoma Metro Station and retail area, 5-min walk to state-of-the-art indoor Olympic size pool (free for residents, Takoma Aquatics and Recreation Center) and track, 15-min walk to Rock Creek Park, easy access to Downtown Silver Spring, Takoma Park, and much of Washington, DC

500 block of Rittenhouse St NW Washington, DC. Utilities additional. Email to arrange appointment.

Application, references, credit check required. Deposit if 1.1 times the monthly costs. Tenant pays all utilities: electric, gas, water, pest control. Available for a 1 Oct move-in, could be moved up sooner, if needed.

Price reduced for a 1 Oct lease start date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Rittenhouse St NW have any available units?
519 Rittenhouse St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Rittenhouse St NW have?
Some of 519 Rittenhouse St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Rittenhouse St NW currently offering any rent specials?
519 Rittenhouse St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Rittenhouse St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Rittenhouse St NW is pet friendly.
Does 519 Rittenhouse St NW offer parking?
Yes, 519 Rittenhouse St NW offers parking.
Does 519 Rittenhouse St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Rittenhouse St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Rittenhouse St NW have a pool?
Yes, 519 Rittenhouse St NW has a pool.
Does 519 Rittenhouse St NW have accessible units?
No, 519 Rittenhouse St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Rittenhouse St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Rittenhouse St NW has units with dishwashers.
