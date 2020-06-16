519 Rittenhouse St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Totally renovated energy-efficient semi-detached Colonial home in desirable Northwest DC neighborhood. 3-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with finished basement and bonus office and media rooms and decorative fire place (not functional.) Lots of separation between all of the bedrooms, no shared bedroom walls. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Basement floor carpet in the photos replaced with ceramic tile. Main level great room layout. Gourmet designer kitchen with 42 inch Cherry cabinets w/ front and back doors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Central air-conditioning (AC) and heat. Laundry room with washer and dryer (WD). Custom cherry window treatment on main floor. Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout. Row house.



Large front brick porch. Wood patio and concrete driveway in the rear. Off-street parking



Distance to Local Amenities: 15 min walk to Takoma Metro Station and retail area, 5-min walk to state-of-the-art indoor Olympic size pool (free for residents, Takoma Aquatics and Recreation Center) and track, 15-min walk to Rock Creek Park, easy access to Downtown Silver Spring, Takoma Park, and much of Washington, DC



500 block of Rittenhouse St NW Washington, DC. Utilities additional. Email to arrange appointment.



Application, references, credit check required. Deposit if 1.1 times the monthly costs. Tenant pays all utilities: electric, gas, water, pest control. Available for a 1 Oct move-in, could be moved up sooner, if needed.



Price reduced for a 1 Oct lease start date.