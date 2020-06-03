5150 MANNING PL NW

Amenities

CITY LIFE AT ITS BEST! In the famous , quiet neighborhood of KENT, near the trendy area of Palisades, an extraordinary property of 4,200 SF with 2 levels of living space and a fully finished basement with a separate entrance. This home is ideal for both entertaining & family living, filled with sunlight, custom build-ins & high ceilings. Plenty of space for off-street parking in addition to the 2-car garage. A beautiful gazebo for serene moments in the garden offers an oasis away from everyday life. LOCATION: Just 5 min drive to Sibley Hospital (Johns Hopkins), close to Georgetown, the Kennedy Center and excellent schools. Conveniently located near bus service, within just 7 min drive to Tenleytown AU metro (2.3 miles) , 9 minute drive to Friendship Heights upscale shopping and an easy commute to Maryland & Virginia.