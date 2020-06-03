All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:49 AM

5150 MANNING PL NW

5150 Manning Place Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

5150 Manning Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CITY LIFE AT ITS BEST! In the famous , quiet neighborhood of KENT, near the trendy area of Palisades, an extraordinary property of 4,200 SF with 2 levels of living space and a fully finished basement with a separate entrance. This home is ideal for both entertaining & family living, filled with sunlight, custom build-ins & high ceilings. Plenty of space for off-street parking in addition to the 2-car garage. A beautiful gazebo for serene moments in the garden offers an oasis away from everyday life. LOCATION: Just 5 min drive to Sibley Hospital (Johns Hopkins), close to Georgetown, the Kennedy Center and excellent schools. Conveniently located near bus service, within just 7 min drive to Tenleytown AU metro (2.3 miles) , 9 minute drive to Friendship Heights upscale shopping and an easy commute to Maryland & Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 MANNING PL NW have any available units?
5150 MANNING PL NW has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5150 MANNING PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
5150 MANNING PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 MANNING PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 5150 MANNING PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5150 MANNING PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 5150 MANNING PL NW offers parking.
Does 5150 MANNING PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 MANNING PL NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 MANNING PL NW have a pool?
No, 5150 MANNING PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 5150 MANNING PL NW have accessible units?
No, 5150 MANNING PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 MANNING PL NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5150 MANNING PL NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5150 MANNING PL NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5150 MANNING PL NW does not have units with air conditioning.
