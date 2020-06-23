All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW

5110 Rockwood Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5110 Rockwood Parkway Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated top to bottom home with huge gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances + granite, hardwood thru-out. 4BR/4.5BA. Great for entertaining. Prof landscaped yard. Yearly rent increase CPI + 2%. Included in rent: landscaping, snow removal, gutter cleaning and sprinkler system. Tenant is responsible for hvac maintenance, hvac filter changes, all utilities, pest control, renter's insurance and if tenant wants to operate the waterfall, tenant is responsible for waterfall maintenance contract to be approved by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW have any available units?
5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW have?
Some of 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW currently offering any rent specials?
5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW pet-friendly?
No, 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW offer parking?
No, 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW does not offer parking.
Does 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW have a pool?
No, 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW does not have a pool.
Does 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW have accessible units?
No, 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW has units with dishwashers.
