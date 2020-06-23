5110 ROCKWOOD PKWY NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated top to bottom home with huge gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances + granite, hardwood thru-out. 4BR/4.5BA. Great for entertaining. Prof landscaped yard. Yearly rent increase CPI + 2%. Included in rent: landscaping, snow removal, gutter cleaning and sprinkler system. Tenant is responsible for hvac maintenance, hvac filter changes, all utilities, pest control, renter's insurance and if tenant wants to operate the waterfall, tenant is responsible for waterfall maintenance contract to be approved by landlord.