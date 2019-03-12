All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 501 Mellon St SE 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
501 Mellon St SE 9
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

501 Mellon St SE 9

501 Mellon St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

501 Mellon St SE, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome Home to 501 Mellon S. SE - Property Id: 216559

Experience Washington living at 501 Mellon St SE. This affordable renovated home features wall to wall carpet, large master bedroom with shared hall bath. Ceiling Fans help with utility cost. Separate dining-room off kitchen with and large living room. Washer and Dryer in building.

Control access with intercom. Lots of street parking with off street parking coming soon.

This property is professionally managed by The PMs Of The City. www.thepmsofthecity.com for more information email info@thepmsofthecity.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216559
Property Id 216559

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5517247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Mellon St SE 9 have any available units?
501 Mellon St SE 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Mellon St SE 9 have?
Some of 501 Mellon St SE 9's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Mellon St SE 9 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Mellon St SE 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Mellon St SE 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Mellon St SE 9 is pet friendly.
Does 501 Mellon St SE 9 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Mellon St SE 9 offers parking.
Does 501 Mellon St SE 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Mellon St SE 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Mellon St SE 9 have a pool?
No, 501 Mellon St SE 9 does not have a pool.
Does 501 Mellon St SE 9 have accessible units?
No, 501 Mellon St SE 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Mellon St SE 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Mellon St SE 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University