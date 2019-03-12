501 Mellon St SE 9

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Welcome Home to 501 Mellon S. SE - Property Id: 216559



Experience Washington living at 501 Mellon St SE. This affordable renovated home features wall to wall carpet, large master bedroom with shared hall bath. Ceiling Fans help with utility cost. Separate dining-room off kitchen with and large living room. Washer and Dryer in building.



Control access with intercom. Lots of street parking with off street parking coming soon.



This property is professionally managed by The PMs Of The City. www.thepmsofthecity.com for more information email info@thepmsofthecity.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216559

Property Id 216559



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5517247)