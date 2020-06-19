4932 11th Street Northeast

Amenities

Beautiful and charming 3BR/2BA semi-detached home just north of Brookland neighborhood!

Home features hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central A/C and heat with WiFi enabled digital thermostat. Bright kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher, two closets in Master bedroom and finished basement with full bathroom and extra storage.

Great outdoor space with fenced in front and backyard, covered patio space in back, shed perfect for bike and tool storage.

Off-street parking pad is available in the back.

Great location with less then a mile to three metro lines (Brookland/CUA, Fort Totten) and a downtown bus (80). Three blocks to recreation center with basketball courts, gym, and playground. 1.5 block walk to Fort Circle National Park. Children's museum and new shops near metro expected in Autumn. Pets are on case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.