Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

4932 11th Street Northeast

4932 11th Street Northeast · (301) 412-9093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4932 11th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
Beautiful and charming 3BR/2BA semi-detached home just north of Brookland neighborhood!
Home features hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central A/C and heat with WiFi enabled digital thermostat. Bright kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher, two closets in Master bedroom and finished basement with full bathroom and extra storage.
Great outdoor space with fenced in front and backyard, covered patio space in back, shed perfect for bike and tool storage.
Off-street parking pad is available in the back.
Great location with less then a mile to three metro lines (Brookland/CUA, Fort Totten) and a downtown bus (80). Three blocks to recreation center with basketball courts, gym, and playground. 1.5 block walk to Fort Circle National Park. Children's museum and new shops near metro expected in Autumn. Pets are on case by case basis.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 11th Street Northeast have any available units?
4932 11th Street Northeast has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 11th Street Northeast have?
Some of 4932 11th Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 11th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4932 11th Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 11th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4932 11th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4932 11th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4932 11th Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 4932 11th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 11th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 11th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 4932 11th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4932 11th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4932 11th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 11th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4932 11th Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
