4800 C St SE

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Marshall Heights neighborhood. The kitchen features nice countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and stove, range hood, and plenty of cabinet space. The unit is filled with natural light. Washer dryer in the unit and has its own hot water heater.



Nearby schools include Nalle Elementary School, Kipp Dc Key Academy - Public Charter School, and Kipp Dc - Promise Academy Public Charter School. The closest grocery stores are Capitol View Market, Toni's Market, and Shoppers Food & Pharmacy. Nearby restaurants include Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, America's Best Wings, and Subway. Near to Fletcher-Johnson, Triangle, and Fort Chaplin Park.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/7ce7ef32-83a6-44ab-9946-65a71a0f23e5



Parking: 1 off-street parking spot.

Utilities included: Water, Tenant pays for electric.

No Smoking

Pets: Case by Case



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 600+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



