All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4800 C St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4800 C St SE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4800 C St SE

4800 C Street Southeast · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4800 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Marshall Heights neighborhood. The kitchen features nice countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and stove, range hood, and plenty of cabinet space. The unit is filled with natural light. Washer dryer in the unit and has its own hot water heater.

Nearby schools include Nalle Elementary School, Kipp Dc Key Academy - Public Charter School, and Kipp Dc - Promise Academy Public Charter School. The closest grocery stores are Capitol View Market, Toni's Market, and Shoppers Food & Pharmacy. Nearby restaurants include Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, America's Best Wings, and Subway. Near to Fletcher-Johnson, Triangle, and Fort Chaplin Park.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/7ce7ef32-83a6-44ab-9946-65a71a0f23e5

Parking: 1 off-street parking spot.
Utilities included: Water, Tenant pays for electric.
No Smoking
Pets: Case by Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 600+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Washer/Dryer In Unit, Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Range Hood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 C St SE have any available units?
4800 C St SE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 C St SE have?
Some of 4800 C St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 C St SE currently offering any rent specials?
4800 C St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 C St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 C St SE is pet friendly.
Does 4800 C St SE offer parking?
Yes, 4800 C St SE does offer parking.
Does 4800 C St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 C St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 C St SE have a pool?
No, 4800 C St SE does not have a pool.
Does 4800 C St SE have accessible units?
No, 4800 C St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 C St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 C St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4800 C St SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Benning Woods Apts
4040 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity