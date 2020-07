Amenities

Welcome home to this security entranced 1 bedroom apartment in the Palisades. It comes furnished or unfurnished and either way its ready for you to move in. Your right down the street from Georgetown and can enjoy the scenery by walking/biking/running etc., at nearby parks, and trails. Whip up something in the kitchen with your farmhouse sink, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The sun filled living room is a great place to relax when coming home and there is even space for an eating area. Then you can end the evening in your spacious bedroom. No need to walk too far to wash your clothes because the laundry is in the building. Come check this place out and get ready to move in! Call or text listing agent for application instructions Michelle Rose 703-278-2978.