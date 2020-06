Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar

Great modern studio in top Dupont / U Street location. Walk to countless restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, boutique stores, and great nightlife. Lots of light, Tall ceilings and Bamboo floors. Very comfortable queen bed.



Fully furnished. Second floor apartment, on the quiet back side of the building. This neighborhood is urban living at its best. Great metro and Uber/Lyft access. Gorgeous historic area.