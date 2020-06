Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, contemporary luxury townhouse for rent on May 1. Open floor plan for living room-dining room-kitchen, Hardwood floors on main and lower levels, two ensuites, spacious great room, roof top terrace with 2-sided gas fireplace, possible 3rd bedroom on upper level, study or bonus room on lower level, bonus storage, 2-car garage,and deck. Prime location - walk to Georgetown, easy access to Virginia and Maryland.