4408 1st Pl NE Apt 32

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 1BR, 1 Bath Apt in Brookland - JUST LISTED!! -- 4408 1st Pl NE -- Amazing apartment available for rent in sought-after Brookland! This magnificent one-bedroom, one bath aprox. 600 square feet apartment boasts spectacular light and endless designer touches. Conveniently located to Washington Hospital Center, Catholic University and Howard University. Ten-minute drive to the Capitol, 10 minutes to downtown DC or Silver Spring, and just a few blocks from the Fort Totten or Brookland/CUA Metro Stations!
This gorgeous apartment features:
- 1BR, 1 bath approx. 600 sq ft.
- Elegant hardwood Floors
- Lots of natural light
- Several closet spaces
- Laundry room in building
- Charming bathroom
- Central cooling
- Forced air heat
- Ceiling fan
- Conveniently located
- Near Metro and bus stops.
- Lease term: 12 months
**AVAILABLE NOW**
Professionally Managed by:
Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
(RLNE4660639)