4408 1st Pl NE Apt 32

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated 1BR, 1 Bath Apt in Brookland - JUST LISTED!! -- 4408 1st Pl NE -- Amazing apartment available for rent in sought-after Brookland! This magnificent one-bedroom, one bath aprox. 600 square feet apartment boasts spectacular light and endless designer touches. Conveniently located to Washington Hospital Center, Catholic University and Howard University. Ten-minute drive to the Capitol, 10 minutes to downtown DC or Silver Spring, and just a few blocks from the Fort Totten or Brookland/CUA Metro Stations!



This gorgeous apartment features:

- 1BR, 1 bath approx. 600 sq ft.

- Elegant hardwood Floors

- Lots of natural light

- Several closet spaces

- Laundry room in building

- Charming bathroom

- Central cooling

- Forced air heat

- Ceiling fan

- Conveniently located

- Near Metro and bus stops.

- Lease term: 12 months



**AVAILABLE NOW**



Professionally Managed by:



Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors

3628 12th St NE

Washington, DC 20017

202-237-8488

EHO



