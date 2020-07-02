4336 Polk Street NE

Amenities

2 Bdrm 1.5 Bath in Northeast DC - Property Id: 249618



Newly renovated townhome on a quiet street in the Lily Ponds neighborhood. Wood & Carpet flooring, stainless steel appliances, with W/D included. The home is fully electric with central air and heating. Backyard is spacious enough to grill and lounge with family & friends. Close proximity to major transportation routes (295,395, 50 etc). Close proximity to Deanwood and Minnesota Ave metro stations. Walking distance to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. Don't miss out!



**Tentatively available for move-in: May 1, 2020.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249618

