4336 Polk Street NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

4336 Polk Street NE

4336 Polk Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4336 Polk Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
2 Bdrm 1.5 Bath in Northeast DC - Property Id: 249618

Newly renovated townhome on a quiet street in the Lily Ponds neighborhood. Wood & Carpet flooring, stainless steel appliances, with W/D included. The home is fully electric with central air and heating. Backyard is spacious enough to grill and lounge with family & friends. Close proximity to major transportation routes (295,395, 50 etc). Close proximity to Deanwood and Minnesota Ave metro stations. Walking distance to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. Don't miss out!

**Tentatively available for move-in: May 1, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249618
Property Id 249618

(RLNE5664488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

