Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new rental in the American University Park community of Washington, DC. This colonial features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A beautiful lot with a detached 2 car garage, alley and street parking. Enjoy all that DC has to offer in your new rental!