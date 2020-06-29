All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW

3933 Highwood Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3933 Highwood Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
$6,000 for TWO-year lease. $6,100 for ONE-year lease. End-unit 3/4-Bedroom 3.5-Bathroom Townhouse in sought-after gated Hillandale community. Pool and Tennis Court on grounds. Hardwood Floors. Soaring Ceilings. Spacious, open floor-plan on 3 Levels. Two Fireplaces. Open Study/Breakfast Room off Kitchen. Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms on Top Level. Lower-Level Family Room, can be 4th Bedroom. 1-Car Attached Garage plus driveway parking. Currently being painted and polished! Seconds to Georgetown, Hospital and University, breeze via Key Bridge and Chain Bridge for Virginia!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have any available units?
3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have?
Some of 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW offer parking?
Yes, 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW offers parking.
Does 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have a pool?
Yes, 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW has a pool.
Does 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
