3933 HIGHWOOD COURT NW

$6,000 for TWO-year lease. $6,100 for ONE-year lease. End-unit 3/4-Bedroom 3.5-Bathroom Townhouse in sought-after gated Hillandale community. Pool and Tennis Court on grounds. Hardwood Floors. Soaring Ceilings. Spacious, open floor-plan on 3 Levels. Two Fireplaces. Open Study/Breakfast Room off Kitchen. Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms on Top Level. Lower-Level Family Room, can be 4th Bedroom. 1-Car Attached Garage plus driveway parking. Currently being painted and polished! Seconds to Georgetown, Hospital and University, breeze via Key Bridge and Chain Bridge for Virginia!