All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3800 39th Street NW #E131.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3800 39th Street NW #E131
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

3800 39th Street NW #E131

3800 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3800 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
3800 39th Street NW #E131 Available 03/18/20 Glorious Sun Filled 2BD/1BA Penthouse LOFT with Skylights & Cathedral Ceilings - Almost 1200 square feet of amazing space!! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3rd and 4th floor condo features beautiful hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, gorgeous renovated bathroom and kitchen, ample storage, in-unit washer and dryer, central A/C and heat, one ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE (#E17) + street parking. This pet friendly community provides residents with many amenities: expansive lawns, secure outdoor bike storage, serene park views, barbecue picnic areas, a party room with its own book exchange, outdoor swimming pool, tot lot, grilling stations and more. Sits adjacent to Glover-Archbold Park with abundant trails for walking/hiking/biking through the woods. Check out www.mcleangardens.com. The immediate neighborhood has many attractive recreational facilities including dog park, Newark Street community garden, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, supermarket and specialty stores, restaurants and bars. Easy access to Tenleytown and Cleveland Park METRO Stations. Buses 30, 31, 33, 37, 96, H3, H4, N2, N4. One time move-in fee payable directly to McLean Gardens Association $500. Pets considered case by case (in accordance with Association's By-Laws) with additional pet rent.

(RLNE5507107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 39th Street NW #E131 have any available units?
3800 39th Street NW #E131 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 39th Street NW #E131 have?
Some of 3800 39th Street NW #E131's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 39th Street NW #E131 currently offering any rent specials?
3800 39th Street NW #E131 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 39th Street NW #E131 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 39th Street NW #E131 is pet friendly.
Does 3800 39th Street NW #E131 offer parking?
Yes, 3800 39th Street NW #E131 offers parking.
Does 3800 39th Street NW #E131 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 39th Street NW #E131 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 39th Street NW #E131 have a pool?
Yes, 3800 39th Street NW #E131 has a pool.
Does 3800 39th Street NW #E131 have accessible units?
No, 3800 39th Street NW #E131 does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 39th Street NW #E131 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 39th Street NW #E131 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University