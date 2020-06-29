Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage tennis court

3800 39th Street NW #E131 Available 03/18/20 Glorious Sun Filled 2BD/1BA Penthouse LOFT with Skylights & Cathedral Ceilings - Almost 1200 square feet of amazing space!! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3rd and 4th floor condo features beautiful hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, gorgeous renovated bathroom and kitchen, ample storage, in-unit washer and dryer, central A/C and heat, one ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE (#E17) + street parking. This pet friendly community provides residents with many amenities: expansive lawns, secure outdoor bike storage, serene park views, barbecue picnic areas, a party room with its own book exchange, outdoor swimming pool, tot lot, grilling stations and more. Sits adjacent to Glover-Archbold Park with abundant trails for walking/hiking/biking through the woods. Check out www.mcleangardens.com. The immediate neighborhood has many attractive recreational facilities including dog park, Newark Street community garden, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, supermarket and specialty stores, restaurants and bars. Easy access to Tenleytown and Cleveland Park METRO Stations. Buses 30, 31, 33, 37, 96, H3, H4, N2, N4. One time move-in fee payable directly to McLean Gardens Association $500. Pets considered case by case (in accordance with Association's By-Laws) with additional pet rent.



(RLNE5507107)