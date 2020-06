Amenities

New Price and ready for a June 15th move-in date!!Beautiful 1Br/1BA at Vaughnan Place at McLean Gardens. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters. Spacious living/dining area with hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and W/D in the unit. Great community with fitness center, pool and shuttle to Tenley Metro. Parking Space available for an extra $75 a month. Available June 15th.