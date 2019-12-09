All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3602 Grant Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3602 Grant Pl NE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

3602 Grant Pl NE

3602 Grant Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3602 Grant Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom, 3.5 bath beautiful end unit single-family home in NE Washington DC - Take a look at the beautiful gem located in NE Washington DC! 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with garage for $2,800 a month. This home is located in the Parkside Community. Hardwood floors located on the 1st floor with half bathroom and balcony perfect for grilling. Upstairs has carpet in the bedrooms which are big and spacious. This home won't last long! Call for a showing today. Tori (301)238-0399, Tenisha (443)540-1201 or the office at (410)779-9991

(RLNE4847187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Grant Pl NE have any available units?
3602 Grant Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 Grant Pl NE have?
Some of 3602 Grant Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Grant Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Grant Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Grant Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 3602 Grant Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3602 Grant Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 3602 Grant Pl NE offers parking.
Does 3602 Grant Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 Grant Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Grant Pl NE have a pool?
No, 3602 Grant Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Grant Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 3602 Grant Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Grant Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Grant Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University