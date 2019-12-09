3602 Grant Pl NE

Amenities

3 bedroom, 3.5 bath beautiful end unit single-family home in NE Washington DC - Take a look at the beautiful gem located in NE Washington DC! 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with garage for $2,800 a month. This home is located in the Parkside Community. Hardwood floors located on the 1st floor with half bathroom and balcony perfect for grilling. Upstairs has carpet in the bedrooms which are big and spacious. This home won't last long! Call for a showing today. Tori (301)238-0399, Tenisha (443)540-1201 or the office at (410)779-9991



