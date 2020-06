Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Top floor corner 2 LEVEL unit at McLean Gardens. Flooded with natural light. Large bedroom on main level with loft upstairs. Lots of space. Use the loft as a second bedroom. Open and bright with lots of windows. Nice kitchen with dishwasher. Washer and dryer in unit. Close to American University, Metro, restaurants, parks, pool, tennis courts, and playground. 1 year minimum lease. Lots of space. Great 2 level home. Available now or July 1. A Must See!