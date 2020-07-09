All apartments in Washington
3465 14th St NW Unit A

3465 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3465 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3465 14th St NW Unit A Available 06/20/20 Amazing 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 14th St Apartment with Secure Parking! - Welcome home to your two bedrooms, two full bathroom condo with tons of thoughtful upgrades. Your new condo features over 1000sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops, wood grain tile flooring throughout, built in speakers, washer and dryer in unit, the list goes on.

Enjoy the exclusive use of your own private front patio. There is even 1 secure, off street parking space included in the rent!

This is modern living in the best of Columbia Heights, only moments to the Metro, shopping, restaurants and the best of NW.

You're going to love living here!

Email Noah Trager (no phone calls please) at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Lease Terms:

Available 6/20/2020
12-month minimum lease
No smoking inside of property
Security deposit is one month's rent
Sorry, no pets
Tenant responsible for gas and electric

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785872)

