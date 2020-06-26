All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

337 14th St NE

337 14th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

337 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
337 14th St NE Available 07/10/19 Charming Pet-Friendly Capitol Hill Rowhome - This is your chance to call Capitol Hill home! With exposed brick walls, hardwood floors throughout, a gorgeous fireplace, and a fantastic back deck and patio great for entertaining - this rowhouse is truly stunning. With 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, the rowhouse is sure to please. Greeted with a small front porch perfect for people watching, you enter the house into a generous living room. Exposed brick walls line the far wall leading to an oversized, double-faced fireplace that anchors the space. The dining room gets the second side of the fireplace with room for a big table. Bright white cabinets and stainless steel appliances give the upgraded kitchen a bright and open feel. Doors at the far end of the kitchen lead to a back deck and patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Three bedrooms make up the upstairs portion of the rowhouse. The master bedroom is large with plenty of room for a king-sized bed. The second and third bedrooms are spacious as well.

The home is steps from the H Street Corridor and walkable to Eastern Market, Lincoln Park, and the Eliot Recreation Center. Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory metro stops are within walking distance, and some of DC's best bus lines, as well as the H Street trolley, are practically at its doorstep. Take a weekend stroll to the H Street Corridor, to find top bars and restaurants, Whole Foods, and a wide variety of places to dine and have fun! Or, head to Eastern Market for brunch, Trader Joe's, and other excellent shopping. Explore all that Capitol Hill has to offer in this charming classic rowhome!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric, as well as a monthly flat fee for water. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4932937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 14th St NE have any available units?
337 14th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 14th St NE have?
Some of 337 14th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 14th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
337 14th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 14th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 14th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 337 14th St NE offer parking?
No, 337 14th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 337 14th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 14th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 14th St NE have a pool?
No, 337 14th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 337 14th St NE have accessible units?
No, 337 14th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 337 14th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 14th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
