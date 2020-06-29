All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 325 SE E STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
325 SE E STREET SE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

325 SE E STREET SE

325 E St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

325 E St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Capitol Hill home in great locale! 4BR, 2.5BA. Walk to 2 metros, Eastrn Mkt, multitude of bars/restaurants on PA Ave & Barracks Row. Recently painted, renovated w/hrdwd flrs throughout, built-ins galore. Lower level au-pair suite w/full bath OR family room. LARGE Storage Room outside of LL could be artist's studio/workshop. COMBO#0513, under stairs via gas meter.Public:Spacious Capitol Hill home in great locale! 4BR, 2.5BA, walk to Brent School, 2 metros, upcoming Trader Joe's, and to multitude of bars/restaurants on Pennsylvania Ave & Barracks Row. Recently painted, renovated w/hrdwd flrs throughout, built-ins galore, high ceilings, SS appliances. Elegant dining rm. Lower level au-pair suite w/full bath, or family rm. LARGE Storage Room outside of lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 SE E STREET SE have any available units?
325 SE E STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 325 SE E STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
325 SE E STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 SE E STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 325 SE E STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 325 SE E STREET SE offer parking?
No, 325 SE E STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 325 SE E STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 SE E STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 SE E STREET SE have a pool?
No, 325 SE E STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 325 SE E STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 325 SE E STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 325 SE E STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 SE E STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 SE E STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 SE E STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Benning Woods Apts
4040 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University