Washington, DC
3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW
Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW

3210 Rittenhouse Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Chevy Chase-DC
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3210 Rittenhouse Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located just one block to Lafayette School/Park and one block to red line Metro bus! Spacious brick rambler recently painted and floors refinished. Entry foyer, living room with fireplace and large picture window overlooking the rear deck and large fenced backyard. Separate dining room plus a table space white kitchen for casual dining. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths on the main level, plus a 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath on the 2nd floor. Finished walk out lower level rec room with 4th full bath, laundry and abundant storage. Available for 6 months to 1 year. No pets. No smoking. Owner reserves attic storage closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have any available units?
3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have?
Some of 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW offers parking.
Does 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have a pool?
No, 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW has units with dishwashers.

