3210 RITTENHOUSE ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located just one block to Lafayette School/Park and one block to red line Metro bus! Spacious brick rambler recently painted and floors refinished. Entry foyer, living room with fireplace and large picture window overlooking the rear deck and large fenced backyard. Separate dining room plus a table space white kitchen for casual dining. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths on the main level, plus a 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath on the 2nd floor. Finished walk out lower level rec room with 4th full bath, laundry and abundant storage. Available for 6 months to 1 year. No pets. No smoking. Owner reserves attic storage closet space.