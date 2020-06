Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking new construction

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1-1/2, freshly painted row house in Brookland. Surrounded by lots of new construction, eateries, grocery stores, public transportation and Rhode Island Avenue Metro. There is plenty of off street parking in the rear of the house as well as street parking in the front of the house. Lots of storage space, washer and dryer in the finished basement, and a rear and front porch.