This is a spacious and sun-filled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment centrally located in Takoma Park. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home and a washer-dryer within the unit. The kitchen opens up to a private sun room and the unit includes separate storage and bike storage in the rental rate. Did we mention the location? This house is less than two streets from the Takoma Metro Station!