Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW

3002 Willams Alley NW · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Willams Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
pet friendly
New Loft Alley Living in Columbia Heights: 3 Bed | 3.5 Bath | 1 Media Room | 600sf Terrace | 2500 sf | 2 Garage Parking Space. Minimum Lease: 12 months, Maximum Lease: 36 months. Available: 11/1/19. Tenant Responsible for: Electric, Gas, Water, Cable, Internet & Phone. Pets: Case-by-Case w/ Pet Rent. Building: 3002 Williams Alley was an automotive garage converted into a loft like living space. This townhouse is currently under construction and scheduled to be delivered in late October. Everything is brand new from the ground up. LEED Certified Building. Built in 2019. Unit: Open Floor Plan, 14 ft High Ceilings, Built-In Sonos Sound System, Large Industrial Windows, Herringbone Tile Floors, Custom Roller Shades, Ceiling Fan, RH Modern Lighting, Walk-in Closets, Stacked Washer & Dryer, Laundry Room, 2 Car Garage Parking, Solar Panels. Kitchen: Soapstone Countertops, Large Island, Custom Walnut Cabinets, Thermador Stainless Steel Professional Appliances, Massive Pantry. Baths: Marble Floating Vanities, Marble Tiling on Wall & Floor, Massive Storage, Huge Separate Soaking Tub, Matte Black Fixtures. Location: Metro - 0.3 Miles to Columbia Heights Metro (Green/Yellow) & 1.1 Miles to Shaw-Howard Univ Station (Blue, Green & Yellow).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW have any available units?
3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW have?
Some of 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW currently offering any rent specials?
3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW is pet friendly.
Does 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW offer parking?
Yes, 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW offers parking.
Does 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW have a pool?
No, 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW does not have a pool.
Does 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW have accessible units?
No, 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW has units with dishwashers.

