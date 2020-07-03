3002 WILLIAMS ALLEY NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities green community on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room new construction pet friendly

New Loft Alley Living in Columbia Heights: 3 Bed | 3.5 Bath | 1 Media Room | 600sf Terrace | 2500 sf | 2 Garage Parking Space. Minimum Lease: 12 months, Maximum Lease: 36 months. Available: 11/1/19. Tenant Responsible for: Electric, Gas, Water, Cable, Internet & Phone. Pets: Case-by-Case w/ Pet Rent. Building: 3002 Williams Alley was an automotive garage converted into a loft like living space. This townhouse is currently under construction and scheduled to be delivered in late October. Everything is brand new from the ground up. LEED Certified Building. Built in 2019. Unit: Open Floor Plan, 14 ft High Ceilings, Built-In Sonos Sound System, Large Industrial Windows, Herringbone Tile Floors, Custom Roller Shades, Ceiling Fan, RH Modern Lighting, Walk-in Closets, Stacked Washer & Dryer, Laundry Room, 2 Car Garage Parking, Solar Panels. Kitchen: Soapstone Countertops, Large Island, Custom Walnut Cabinets, Thermador Stainless Steel Professional Appliances, Massive Pantry. Baths: Marble Floating Vanities, Marble Tiling on Wall & Floor, Massive Storage, Huge Separate Soaking Tub, Matte Black Fixtures. Location: Metro - 0.3 Miles to Columbia Heights Metro (Green/Yellow) & 1.1 Miles to Shaw-Howard Univ Station (Blue, Green & Yellow).