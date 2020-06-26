All apartments in Washington
2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104

2920 Georgia Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Contemporary Condo in Parkview - This compact condo in the hip neighborhood of Park View is an oasis surrounded by all the necessary DC amenities. An open kitchen/living area is accented by white stone countertops, sleek dark cabinetry, elegant tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and electric range. The stone countertop doubles for the dining area which maximizes the space. Head into the perfect sized bedroom to find large windows that brighten the whole room. Rounding out the amenities are in unit laundry, walk-in closet, and shared rooftop patio. This fantastic urban perch even has one off-street parking space!

Being located right on Georgia Avenue you are steps away from some great stops like NuVegan Caf, Colony Club and Sonnys Pizza. Or pop up to 11th Street to check out foodie finds such as Bad Saint, El Chucho, and Room 11. Just four blocks to the Columbia Heights Metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) and with plenty of buses you have easy access to all of DC!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4890870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 have any available units?
2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 have?
Some of 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
