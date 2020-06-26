2920 Georgia Ave NW Unit 104

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Contemporary Condo in Parkview - This compact condo in the hip neighborhood of Park View is an oasis surrounded by all the necessary DC amenities. An open kitchen/living area is accented by white stone countertops, sleek dark cabinetry, elegant tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and electric range. The stone countertop doubles for the dining area which maximizes the space. Head into the perfect sized bedroom to find large windows that brighten the whole room. Rounding out the amenities are in unit laundry, walk-in closet, and shared rooftop patio. This fantastic urban perch even has one off-street parking space!



Being located right on Georgia Avenue you are steps away from some great stops like NuVegan Caf, Colony Club and Sonnys Pizza. Or pop up to 11th Street to check out foodie finds such as Bad Saint, El Chucho, and Room 11. Just four blocks to the Columbia Heights Metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) and with plenty of buses you have easy access to all of DC!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Sorry, no pets.



