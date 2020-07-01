All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

2900 32nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2900 32nd Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/408e5ae085 ---- Classic American Rambler located in the established Hill Crest community. This home accommodates gracious entertaining for friends as well as comfortable family living. Featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, a newly renovated Large kitchen with new appliances and table space. Large living room with Fireplace, dining room , finished Large lower level family room with side covered breezeway to one car garage. Don\'t miss out on this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 32nd St SE have any available units?
2900 32nd St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2900 32nd St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2900 32nd St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 32nd St SE pet-friendly?
No, 2900 32nd St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2900 32nd St SE offer parking?
Yes, 2900 32nd St SE offers parking.
Does 2900 32nd St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 32nd St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 32nd St SE have a pool?
No, 2900 32nd St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2900 32nd St SE have accessible units?
No, 2900 32nd St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 32nd St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 32nd St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 32nd St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 32nd St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

