246 Warren Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Two bedroom rowhouse for rent at 246 Warren St. NE. Located near Lincoln Park in Capitol Hill. Rent is $2,300.00 per month. Security deposit is also $2,300.00. Lease is for one year. Tenants pay for gas, electricity, and water, separate from the rent. No pets please. Application fee is $35.00.



Enjoy a bike-friendly, tree-lined neighborhood near the growing H St. corridor of NE DC. This clean and well cared for home features central a/c, washer/dryer, in 992 sq feet of living space. There are 1.5 bathrooms and two full bedrooms, with an extension room off the rear bedroom. The hardwood flooring is in excellent condition. The walls, kitchen and bathroom are bright and fresh. The front porch is welcoming and there's a space for outdoor chilling in the back of the house. Also included is a guaranteed parking spot, on a concrete platform, behind the house. No mud!



For more viewing information, please contact Home Realty 202 547-7895, or visit us at HomeRealtyDC.com.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/712923?source=marketing



Equal Housing Opportunity



Home Realty, Inc.

1111 10th St. SE

Washington, DC 20003

202 547-7895



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.