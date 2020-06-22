All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

246 Warren Street Northeast

246 Warren Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

246 Warren Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom rowhouse for rent at 246 Warren St. NE. Located near Lincoln Park in Capitol Hill. Rent is $2,300.00 per month. Security deposit is also $2,300.00. Lease is for one year. Tenants pay for gas, electricity, and water, separate from the rent. No pets please. Application fee is $35.00.

Enjoy a bike-friendly, tree-lined neighborhood near the growing H St. corridor of NE DC. This clean and well cared for home features central a/c, washer/dryer, in 992 sq feet of living space. There are 1.5 bathrooms and two full bedrooms, with an extension room off the rear bedroom. The hardwood flooring is in excellent condition. The walls, kitchen and bathroom are bright and fresh. The front porch is welcoming and there's a space for outdoor chilling in the back of the house. Also included is a guaranteed parking spot, on a concrete platform, behind the house. No mud!

For more viewing information, please contact Home Realty 202 547-7895, or visit us at HomeRealtyDC.com.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/712923?source=marketing

Equal Housing Opportunity

Home Realty, Inc.
1111 10th St. SE
Washington, DC 20003
202 547-7895

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

